Truist Increases Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target to $54.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s previous close.

REPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of REPX opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,798.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 41,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 109,940 shares of company stock worth $2,348,342. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

