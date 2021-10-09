Truist Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $22.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

