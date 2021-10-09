Truist Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $70.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.