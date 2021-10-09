Truist Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $100.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lifted by Truist from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.92.

ARCB opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ArcBest by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ArcBest by 103,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $2,754,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

