TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 439,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $31.38 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $31.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 71.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

