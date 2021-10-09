Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Tronox alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE TROX opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 448.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 82.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,481 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 114.0% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 811,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.