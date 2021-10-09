Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Insider Buys £599.45 in Stock

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) insider Peter Coward acquired 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £599.45 ($783.19).

Shares of SOHO stock opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.24) on Friday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The company has a market cap of £381.84 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

