Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.69 Million

Brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce $805.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.45 million to $808.93 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $805.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

