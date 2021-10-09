Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

