Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

