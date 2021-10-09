Trexquant Investment LP Sells 94,122 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,122 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 112,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 835,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

