Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $609,000 Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

