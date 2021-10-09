Trexquant Investment LP Buys 3,461 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 194.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

