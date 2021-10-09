Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 2,847 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Snap-on by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 64.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 52.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $215.53 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

