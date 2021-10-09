Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREVF. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS TREVF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 774,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,806. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

