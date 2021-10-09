Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $141.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $163.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

