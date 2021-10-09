Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 111,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $149.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.71. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.