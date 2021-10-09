Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 5,924 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 77,104 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,088,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,674,000 after buying an additional 449,730 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $10,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

IYE opened at $30.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

