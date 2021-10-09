Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 789,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 397,346 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,714,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.