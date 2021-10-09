Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 789,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 397,346 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,714,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84.

