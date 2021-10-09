Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its position in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Loop Industries were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOOP shares. HC Wainwright raised Loop Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Loop Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

