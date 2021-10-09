Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $236.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $246.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.