Traders Buy High Volume of DigitalBridge Group Call Options (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,700 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,198% compared to the typical volume of 1,595 call options.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

