Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 837,201 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,949,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 837,201 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Apple worth $2,596,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.