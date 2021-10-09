Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 596,915 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 395,169 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $31,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after acquiring an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after acquiring an additional 614,694 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

