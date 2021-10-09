Toronto Dominion Bank Has $40.87 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $40,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 14,570.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 192,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,578,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $182.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.19. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.