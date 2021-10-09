Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of The Progressive worth $33,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

