Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 79.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $36,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,384,000 after buying an additional 201,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after buying an additional 169,668 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

