Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$17.53 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 173.56.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

