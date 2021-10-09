Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. 321,384 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29.

