Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $402.49. 3,959,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,298. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.37 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.