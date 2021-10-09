The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Toro by 4.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Toro by 4.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TTC stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $80.77 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

