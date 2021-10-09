The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,559,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,791 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for approximately 5.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $154,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,771. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

