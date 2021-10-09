The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.90. The Mosaic reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 630.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

The Mosaic stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,475. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $92,597,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,585,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,853 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

