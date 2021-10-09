The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SLM were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,710,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $60,231,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,524,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,539,000 after buying an additional 625,660 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.53 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

