The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Ingredion by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 529,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

INGR stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

