The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 29.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $245.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

