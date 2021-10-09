The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 19,205 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

