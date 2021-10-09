The Joint Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,920 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 445 put options.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Joint by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Joint by 206.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Joint by 131.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.