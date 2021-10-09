The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,304,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,591,686 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $231,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,406.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

