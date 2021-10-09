The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €150.88 ($177.50).

ML opened at €133.50 ($157.06) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €137.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €131.89.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

