The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stake Increased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 2,931.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,430 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

NYSE:GUT opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

