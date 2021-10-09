The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.23.

Shares of EL stock opened at $311.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.23 and its 200 day moving average is $313.59. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

