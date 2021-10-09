The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.10.

NAPA opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,604,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $2,856,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $14,706,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.