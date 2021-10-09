The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NAPA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.42. 330,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,074. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.