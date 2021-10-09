The Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. 3,485,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,350. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

