The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.28

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 3625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after buying an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,684,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,483,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

