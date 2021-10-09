The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,165,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,353,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 136.6% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,532,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after acquiring an additional 884,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 61.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,481 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

