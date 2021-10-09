TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFFP. B. Riley dropped their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $177.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.18.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215,682 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74,947 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

