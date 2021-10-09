Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TGH opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 133,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 132,818 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

