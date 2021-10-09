Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.24

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $158.24 and last traded at $158.24, with a volume of 1110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,278.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

